Anger over border project where Laois houses are being built before Carlow's allocation

A councillor has expressed his anger over a project on the border where Laois houses are being built before Carlow's allocation.

Cllr Ken Murnane raised the housing development on the Portlaoise Road at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District when he asked if it was true that "the Carlow houses won't be built until the Laois houses are built".

Director of Services at the Council, Michael Brennan, said the "Laois houses will come on stream first".

He added that 20 houses within the development would be completed by Laois County Council in 2020 with the 57 houses for Carlow expected to begin in 2020 or "possibly 2021".