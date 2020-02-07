PICTURE: Carlow firefighters rescued pets as blaze ripped through an apartment on Friday

"Everyone was out and all we could hear were the dogs barking inside, they were trapped, and then, all we could see was firemen with masks on, coming from the black smoke with the dogs in their arms."

An eyewitness describes her fears as firefighters returned to a burning apartment and rescued two dogs in Carlow Town, according to the www.emergencytimes.ie.

A blaze ripped through an apartment in Carlow in the early hours of Friday morning.

Occupants in the upper level apartment had escaped while those in other apartments were evacuated.

The fire occurred at Academy Court, Montgomery Street in Carlow Town.

A number of fire appliances and firefighters from Carlow Town and outside stations attended the scene.