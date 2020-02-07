Palatine describe John Kelly as the 'beating heart' of the club after he passed away

Palatine GAA have described John Kelly as the "beating heart" of the club after he passed away on Thursday.

In a statement on Facebook, the club said: "Our club and community is numb with grief with the devastating loss of the truly unique John Kelly.

"John's passing has left a void that is simply impossible to fill. He was the beating heart of our club and it is so hard to imagine how we will function without him.

"John was ever present around our club, happily walking the track with friends and neighbours, maintaining the pitch, dressing rooms and grounds and generally ensuring that everything ran smoothly in the club.

"John never looked for praise or thanks for the work he did, his love for our club was his driving force. John was a dedicated seller of our Lotto tickets, his weekly round bringing him in to contact with a huge amount of people in our locality who will no doubt miss him terribly too.

"His infectious laugh and good humour cheered anyone who crossed his path and he had a word for everyone, young and not so young.

"John was full of mischief and was also full of character. He was the gentlest of souls and would help anyone in any possible way he could.

"John touched so many people’s lives and it is truly heart breaking that we have lost such a legend. Our club and community will not be the same without his presence.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to John’s beloved mother Bridie and sister Kathleen. He adored them both and looked after them so well. We stand ready to support them in the difficult times ahead.

"Our heads are down and our hearts are broken. Farewell John, you won’t be forgotten."