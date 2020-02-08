ALERT: Met Éireann issues Status Orange wind warning for Carlow as Storm Ciara approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Carlow and the whole country as Storm Ciara approaches.

On Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.

A combination of spring tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts.

The severe wind warning is valid from 5am on Sunday until 12pm on Sunday. There is also a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place.

A spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and northwest.

Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely.

The warning is valid until 3pm on Sunday.