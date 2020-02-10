'There's abuse of the free legal aid system in the courts,' claims Carlow councillor at meeting

"There's abuse of the free legal aid system in the courts," Cllr Fergal Browne claimed at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District as members discussed fraudulent compensation claims which are seeing insurance premiums soar.

A motion at the same meeting which called for the Council to write to the next Taoiseach about setting up a public insurance company to ease the rising costs of insurance for people and businesses was passed by local representatives.

Cllr Browne said: "There is abuse of the free legal aid system in the courts. I hope solicitors stop taking these cases they know to be fraudulent.

"And if they do take them they should be referred to the Law Society."