Carlow woman fined €1,000 and over €500 in costs after she was found dumping waste

A Carlow woman has been fined €1,000 and over €500 in costs after she was found dumping waste in the Dolmen County.

The case was before Carlow District Court this week when the penalties were handed down.

A statement from Carlow County Council on the judgement, said: "The Council will continue to use every method available to monitor and detect the scourge of illegal dumping".

The statement goes on to say "the level of fine handed down demonstrates how seriously these acts are viewed and the message is loud and clear that illegal dumping will not be tolerated".

The Council are currently consulting with the Data Protection Commissioner about naming all individuals that are prosecuted.