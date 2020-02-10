'Rattling' manhole covers on busy road keeping Carlow women awake at night
Council looking to investigate the matter
File photo
"Rattling" manhole covers on the Royal Oak Road are keeping Bagenalstown women awake at night, a councillor has said.
Cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue at the February meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.
He said the manhole covers on the Royal Oak Road are "still rattling" and he asked if Irish Water could address the matter.
"The women are not getting enough sleep," he added.
