UPDATE: Fine Gael's Pat Deering has lost his seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency

Outgoing Carlow TD Pat Deering has lost his seat in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

The Fine Gael candidate was eliminated in the seventh count with 7,143 votes on Monday morning.

Pat, a farmer from Rathvilly, was first elected in 2011 and played key roles in Government - including being chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine.

The father of two and husband to Paula has been an active member of Fine Gael for the past 25 years. He was elected to Carlow County Council in 2009, where he served as Fine Gael Whip, before being elected to Dáil Éireann in 2011.

