PICTURE: Carlow covered in a blanket of snow overnight with cold snap set to continue
A winter wonderland
CREDIT: Carlow Live reader
Carlow has been covered in a blanket of snow overnight on Monday and it is to remain bitterly cold with the risk of snow showers continuing.
A Status Yellow snow and ice weather warning for Ireland has predicted widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday.
The warning is valid from the early hours of Monday, February 10 to just before midnight on Tuesday.
Snow showers across the country this morning with many roads below 0c and snow settling on some roads. Including the N81 at Baltinglass as shown here on the TII camera. Any snow falling where you are this morning? #sneachta pic.twitter.com/tiPyAbEnJH— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 11, 2020
