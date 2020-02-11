PICTURE: Carlow covered in a blanket of snow overnight with cold snap set to continue

A winter wonderland

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Live reader

Carlow has been covered in a blanket of snow overnight on Monday and it is to remain bitterly cold with the risk of snow showers continuing. 

Read also:GALLERY: Carlow Live readers send in pictures of snow falling around the Dolmen County

A Status Yellow snow and ice weather warning for Ireland has predicted widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning is valid from the early hours of Monday, February 10 to just before midnight on Tuesday.