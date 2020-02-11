Carlow businesses to learn how to cut costs and emissions at free breakfast briefing

Businesses across Carlow who want to save money, cut harmful emissions and transition to a low carbon economy now have a unique opportunity to learn for free from fellow enterprises and energy experts in their bid to go green.

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Carlow has teamed up with energy engineers at the 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) for an informative, easy-to-understand "Going Green for Business" breakfast briefing at Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Thursday, February 20, from 8am to 9.30am.

Details of all the expert and financial help available will also be shared at the free, no-obligation event and registration is open now on Eventbrite and the Carlow Local Enterprise Office's website.

Attending enterprises of all shapes and sizes will hear from local business people, Ray Flynn of Flynn’s Foodhall in Tullow and Mary White of Blackstairs Eco Trails.

Both will explain the clean, green and energy saving measures they introduced in their very different enterprises and show attendees how easy it is to follow suit.

Speaking ahead of the breakfast briefing, Mary White said: "Society is changing.

"People are looking to do business with a green business; to spend holidays or short breaks with sustainable businesses; to spend their leisure time in an environment that is clean and green.

"This is good for the local economy. We need more green businesses to network with. Going green in business is good business."

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Carlow Senior Enterprise Development Officer, Pauline Hoctor, said: "We urge businesses to attend, to hear directly from enterprises who have already made progress. Low carbon translates into savings in water, energy, waste, procurement and transport management."

"Sustainable competitive advantage is the key to business success. It is the force that enables a business to have greater focus, more sales, better profit margins and higher customer and staff retention than competitors," she added.

Hands-on tips, expertise and more will be shared by 3cea Energy Engineer, Jane Wickham, and the energy team. "We will show businesses how little changes in key areas can make a massive difference."

"We will help businesses make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices and will take them through the expert help and the grants and other financial incentives available," she added.

Going Green for Business is phase one of a wider, Enterprise Ireland-funded and South East-wide Green for Micro initiative.