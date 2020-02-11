LATEST: Eleven children presented as homeless in Carlow during the month of January
The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that eleven children presented as homeless in Carlow last month - an increase of two since December.
The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were seven children in emergency accommodation during January - which was down from eighteen in December.
Meanwhile, there were 39 adults who presented as homeless last month across Carlow and 15 adults were in emergency accommodation.
