Carlow County Museum's visitor numbers reached over 25,000 in 2019 - an increase of 7%

Carlow County Museum on College Street

Carlow County Museum's visitor numbers reached 25,795 in 2019 - an increase of 7% on the previous year.

In a post on social media, they said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has visited us and supported us.".

The museum is free and showcases the history and heritage of county Carlow. 