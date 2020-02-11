Three acres of development land in Carlow to go under the hammer for almost 150,000 euro

Interested?

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Kilcarrig Bagenalstown, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Three acres of development land outside Bagenalstown is to go under the hammer for €148,000. 

The site at Kilcarrig is new to the market and has "excellent development potential (subject to planning)".

The lands have extensive road frontage with gateway access to the public road.

For Sale By Public Auction on Friday 27th March at 3.00 p.m.
At The Auction Room, Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.