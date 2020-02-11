Revealed: Another complaint over 'invasive species' made to Carlow's local authority

There has been another report of an "invasive species" made to Carlow's local authority this year, it has been revealed.

The figures are confirmed in the latest report by the Council's chief executive, Kathleen Holohan.

There were five complaints from members of the public over the issue throughout 2019 and a complaint has been made already in 2020.

The matter has been investigated by the Council and "resolved".

It comes after Cathaoirleach of the Council, John Pender, claimed a man suffered a hogweed burn in Carlow last year.

Cllr Pender was speaking at a full meeting of the local authority when he said that he had been contacted by a man who had been "stung by a hogweed" but it was not a serious incident.

Carlow people were issued with a warning after the emergence of a severe case of Giant Hogweed in the county in June of 2019.

The Giant Hogweed is an extremely nasty invasive plant and had been spotted by Carlow Municipal District along the R418 roadway from Killerrig to Castledermot.

Local representatives have expressed their concerns at meetings over invasive species in the county, including Japanese Knotweed.

Councillors reported smaller hogweed plants in other parts of the county and there have also been a number of hogweed sightings along the River Barrow and those details have been forwarded to Waterways Ireland.

Each of the bulbs contain around 50,000 seeds and it typically spreads on rivers.

Carlow County Council have confirmed they are keeping a register of complaints of incidents of invasive species.

Hogweed can cause severe blisters to the skin which are said to be equivalent to third-degree burns and which will continue to cause pain for a lifetime on affected areas when exposed to the sun.

The advice given is to give it multiple applications of herbicide.