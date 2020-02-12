Carlow Gardaí issue warning to motorists with black ice on many parts of county's roads

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists with black ice on many parts of county's roads on Wednesday morning.

There are icy conditions with black ice on roads and paths with road surface temperatures below 0C across the country, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Gardaí said: "With a sprinkling of snow and heavy frost overnight in Kilkenny and Carlow, let's take extra care on roads, reduce your speed, leave extra distance to car in front, expect the unexpected."

Gardaí in Athy report very slippery conditions with patches of black ice on a number of routes but especially the Carlow/Athy Rd (R417) and the Athy/Kilcullen Rd (R418) at Fontstown. Slow down and take extreme caution.