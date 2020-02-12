Five-bedroom country house in Carlow now on sale for almost half a million euro

A large five-bed country house available outside Borris - newly renovated and fully furnished - is now on sale for €490,000.

This is a very beautiful part of Ireland with amazing views of mountains.

The house has a large kitchen, dining room, relax/tv room - and five bedrooms - over two acres with a long driveway and stream on side of the property.

The house has its own mountain water with spring fish, flowing to the side of the property and its own water well.

There's also €800 per month rental income from a small two-bed house on the site.

To view the full ad, click here.