Councillor says anti-social behaviour on the top of Mount Leinster is 'outrageous'

A councillor has said described anti-social behaviour on the top of Mount Leinster as "outrageous".

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue at Bagenasltown Municipal District after a car was burnt out in the Nine Stones area recently.

"What's going on on top of the mountain is outrageous," he told the meeting and Cllr Gladney suggested speed ramps to slow the culprits down.

However, there were concerns over this given the lack of public lighting in the area.