Did you know this? Hickson's Centra on Potato Market is Carlow's only Ticketmaster outlet

Hickson's Centra was bought in 2005 by PJ Hickson and since then the well-known shop in the heart of Carlow Town has grown massively.

Located right across from the Liberty Tree, Hickson's Centra is well known for its well-stocked deli counter.

The deli counter has loads to offer from your classic breakfast roll, hugely popular chicken fillet roll, freshly made sandwiches, and wraps, the Gourmet counter and for the health conscious, the Green Kitchen salad bar can take care of your needs.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from the break of dawn at 6am right up until 11pm.

The weekend opening hours are slightly different as PJ likes to give his staff a slight lie-in. Doors open at 7am on a Saturday and 8am on a Sunday and close at 11pm both nights.

The Centra store boasts a Frank and Honest Coffee machine for those coffee lovers with a choice of Americano, Latte, Cappuccino or Flat White.

There is also a generous sit down area where you can sit down and enjoy your tea or coffee along with your food from the deli counter.

There is a Moods Ice Cream counter with a wide variety of flavours and toppings.

There is an ATM in store which comes in very handy for those of you who are hitting the tiles on a Saturday night.

If you need to pay a bill or top up your gas or electricity metre there is a bill pay facility in store.

Hickson's Centra are Carlow's only Ticketmaster outlet. You can purchase your tickets for any upcoming gig or match in the store.

PJ believes that it's important to support small local business as he employs local people and when you support local the economy around that business grows too.

They are big supporters of local community groups and last year gave out over €5,500 in support to local events, clubs, and organisations.

On top of all of what Hickson's Centra have to offer, you will be served with a smile from all members of staff.

Visit their Facebook page to keep up to date with all their offers.