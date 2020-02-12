Planning lodged for alterations to existing ladder access to bell tower of St Mary's Church

A planning application has been lodged for alterations to the existing ladder access to the bell tower of the protected structure that is St Mary's Church of Ireland.

The Carlow Union of Parishes made the application for the development at St Mary's Church of Ireland, Church Street, Carlow Town.

The proposed works comprise of the following: replacement of the existing timber ladder from ground to first floor with a loft style stairs, enlargement of opening in floor to accommodate same with timber ballustrading around the perimeter.

It also includes the replacement of timber ladders accessing upper levels over same with steel ladders with hoop fittings for safety, guard rails/ballustrading around upper openings and all associated works.

A decisioon is due by Carlow County Council on April 5.