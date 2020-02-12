Revealed: Council to carry out improvement works on graveyard in Leighlinbridge

Carlow County Council is to carry out improvement works on the graveyard in Leighlinbridge.

Cllr Michael Doran has raised the issue regularly with the local authority and at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he would be doing some sort of works at the site.

Cllr Doran said the graveyard is in a "particularly bad condition".

Mr Crowley said he visited the graveyard and would look to get the entrance sorted and the gravel paths where all the verges have grown over.

"I'll get them tidied up," he added.