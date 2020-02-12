Gardaí reveal locations of new safety cameras in Carlow's 'speed enforcement zones'

Be advised!

Gardaí have revealed the locations of new safety cameras in Carlow's "speed enforcement zones".

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed related collisions, known as speed enforcement zones, using a fleet of marked vehicles.

The launch of the new safety camera zones will begin from 6am on Monday, February 17.

All zones are available on the Garda website and available from GPS Navigation providers such as Garmin, TomTom, Google Maps or Waze to download.

There are sixteen locations in Carlow - eleven of which are new. 

Check out the locations below: 