New book by Carlow historian, Turtle Bunbury, looks into Ireland's Forgotten Past

Thames & Hudson are publishing the latest book by prolific Irish historian, Turtle Bunbury, who was born, raised and still lives in Carlow.

Ireland's Forgotten Past paints a witty and engaging portrait of overlooked stories in Irish history.

Carlow provides the setting for the 1316 invasion of Edward the Bruce's armies and the death of Roger Mortimer in Kellistown.

Turtle writes about the Night of the Big Wind in 1839 that saw Carlow Cathedral lose its pinnacle and blew the only chimney off Carlow Castle.

These stories are integrated with the accounts of some 36 tales from the annals of Irish history.

Why did the Romans never try to conquer Ireland? Why did the King of Spain give his name to an Irish county? And how did brandy change the course of Irish history?

There is barely a square foot of Ireland where something of historical importance has not happened at one time or another.

The book looks into lesser known stories from the history of Ireland, reaching back to prehistoric times to make sense of the strange Stone Age monuments and ancient mines that dot the island, as well as more modern anomalies like the disused railway lines that run through the west of Ireland.

Turtle explores unexpected corners of the past to offer an informative and entertaining glimpse into 36 lesser-known tales from Irish history, from the eruption of a massive volcano in Armagh sixty million years ago to more recent events, including the side-effects of plantation and conquest, that have made Ireland the vibrant place it is today.

In his inimitable sparkly style, he explores the people and events from high to low that played major roles in Ireland’s fascinating past but have since been overlooked and disremembered.

These alternative annals include tales of spymasters and scientists, battlefields and brothels, tailors and traitors.

Ireland’s Forgotten Past

A History of the Overlooked and Disremembered

Turtle Bunbury

