New approach to making it happen for Carlow people with self employment ambitions

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office has launched details of its new programmes designed to help people to start and develop a business in County Carlow called "The Idea Academy".

The new one day programme designed to help people evaluate your business idea and secondly "The Business Box" which is a two day training programme with tailored one to one mentoring for people who are pre-start up or early start up clients.

In presented the redesigned programmes, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office said: "In 2019, over 300 individuals approached the Local Enterprise Office with a business idea.

"Following a review of the requirements of our clients we wanted to rewire how we supported their path of self-ambition to become self-employed by creating a programme which provided clear direction how to bring a business idea to the next level.

"Its from listening to our clients where the genesis for the 'The Idea Academy' and 'The Business Box' came and we are delighted to present these pilot programmes for 2019."

Explaining the detail of the programmes, Gabrielle Carroll, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office said: "The Idea Academy will be run 10 times during 2020 and during a one day session clients will do a 360 review of their business idea and discover their pathway to commercial success."

Following this initial attendance suitable projects, will follow on with the "The Business Box" which is a 2 day programme which develops a roadmap for the business idea which is supported by tailored one to one mentoring.

Carroll continued to say that "the new programmes replace our traditional Start Your Own Business Programmes and are designed to help support the next generation of business ideas in the County Carlow community and are suitable for all".

The courses are highly subsidized with the support of Enterprise Ireland.

For further information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059-9129783.