PROPERTY: Four-bedroom house on sale in Poachers Gate in Carlow for €245,000

6 The Gatekeepers, Burrin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

A four-bedroom two-storey house is on sale in Poachers Gate in Carlow for €245,000.

This home offers spacious accommodation and includes: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining area, utility room, bathroom & bedroom 5/study room.

The first floor consists of four-bedrooms, master ensuite and main bathroom. Accessed through a gated entrance, the property is tarmacadamed to the front and rear with extensive space for car parking. 

