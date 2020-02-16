Carlow's local authority receives two complaints about graveyards already this year

Carlow County Council's Environment Section has received two complaints from the general public about cemeteries already this year, it has been revealed.

The figures for January have shown that of the two complaints made one has been investigated and both complaints remain active.

Other complaints up the end of the month were about: Litter (27); Waste (58); Noise (1); Sludge - Odour (2) and Air Pollution (5).

To make any complaint to Carlow's Environment Section, a call must be logged with environment@carlowcoco.ie or by phone to 059 913 6231.