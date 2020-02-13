Carlow Gardaí target 400 houses for crime prevention advice as part of Operation Homesafe

Gardaí are targeting 400 houses for crime prevention advice as part of Operation Homesafe on Thursday evening in Carlow Town.

There will be around twelve Gardaí going around to estates that will include Dolmen Gardens, Hunters Green and the Sandhills area between 5pm and 9pm.

Gardaí will distributing crime prevention literature as well as giving residents home security advice and encouraging people to sign up to text alert.

The Garda Incident Command Vehicle - which is basically a Garda station on wheels - will also be at different locations in the estates throughout the evening.

Text alert co-ordinators from Carlow Town will be at the command vehicle to encourage and assist people in setting up or joining a text alert group.

There will be members of the community engagement team present as well as Sgt Peter McConnon, Crime Prevention Officer for the Carlow/Kilkenny Division.

People are being encouraged to call down and see the Gardaí and text alert group co-ordinators.