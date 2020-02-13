Weather advisory for Carlow as Storm Dennis approaches with warnings forecast for Friday

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Carlow as Storm Dennis approaches with warnings forecast for Friday.

The advisory states that Storm Dennis will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the weekend and into Monday.

Some flooding is likely and damaging gusty winds with some disruption possible.

Warnings will be issued on Friday, Met Éireann have said. 

The weather advisory is valid from 3am on Saturday to noon on Monday.