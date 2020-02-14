APPEAL: Holy Angels in Carlow Town say it is a 'sad day' after their 2007 bus broke down

Holy Angels Day Care Centre in Carlow has said it is a "sad day" for them after their 2007 broke down and "the cost of repair is more than the bus is worth".

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We now have to source a replacement as quickly as possible as we are now down to one vehicle which can't get to both sides of the county each day.

"Some children can't access our service without the transport we provide.

"We have a start to our new bus fund thanks to the National Lottery but the balance will have to be raised quickly. Donations big or small can be given directly at the centre or through www.idonate.ie/holyangels

"In the interim if anyone could lend us a mini bus we would be very grateful."