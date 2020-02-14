PICTURE: Carlow volunteers from Tullow attend Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day launch

PICTURED: Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day fundraisers Mary Walsh, Greta Gorman, Ger Whelan, Jen Dawson, Pat Bolger and Mary Doyle from Tullow are pictured alongside CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power and presenter Kamal Ibrahim at the launch of the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day in partnership with Boots Ireland in the City West Hotel on Friday, February 7.

The local volunteers are preparing for Daffodil Day, the biggest national fundraiser supporting people affected by cancer.

Daffodil Day, in partnership with Boots Ireland, takes place on Friday, March 27.

Find out how you can raise crucial funds for cancer patients and their families www.cancer.ie