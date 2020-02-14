PROPERTY: Three-bed detached bungalow on sale for €230,000 near Bagenalstown

A three-bed detached bungalow is on sale for €230,000 near Bagenalstown and just off the Fenagh road.

On a large 0.75 acre site it boasts plenty of outside room with the benefit of several sheds and a large studio/work shop.

The house has three good size bedrooms and additional rooms in the attic including a second bathroom. Oil fired central heating throughout with an open fire in the living room.

To view the full ad, click here.