'People are not stopping down there,' concerns raised again over pedestrian crossing

"People are not stopping down there," said Cllr Andy Gladney as he raised his concerns again over a pedestrian crossing on the Royal Oak Road.

He has described the pedestrian crossing at St Brigid's Crescent as "a total and utter disaster".

Cllr Gladney was speaking at the February meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he looked for "some form of signage to be put in there".

"They're not slowing down. There is a flashing light but motorists don't adhere to it," Cllr Gladney said previously as he called for extra signage given the costs associated with "red and green lighting".