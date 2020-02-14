Council tenders contract for design of exhibition tent for the 2020 Ploughing in Carlow

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the design of its exhibition tent for the 2020 Ploughing in Carlow.

The request for tenders is for the design, supply, erection and subsequent removal of exhibition accommodation at the inCarlow Exhibition at the National Ploughing Championships in September of this year.

The 2020 Ploughing Championships will take place at Ballintrane in Fenagh from September 15-17.

Bidders have until March 4 to make their applications.