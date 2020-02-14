UPDATE: Irish club for primary school students in Carlow returns for the spring term

Glór Cheatharlach are delighted to announce the return of a "Club Gaeilge" for primary school pupils in conjunction with Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach this spring.

There has been a huge demand from parents for an Irish club suitable for this age group for a number of years and organisers are looking forward to a new term after a successful first term last autumn.

The "Club Gaeilge" is suitable for pupils in 5th and 6th class in mainstream primary schools.

It will run once a week where pupils will get the opportunity to learn more Irish and also practice the Gaeilge they already have while enjoying various activities ranging from sports, art, games and music to cooking.

It will provide an excellent opportunity for pupils to improve their language skills outside of the classroom.

There has been a huge amount of support from both the staff and the pupils of the Gaelcholáiste for the new club and they look forward to welcoming the children into the school.

A teacher will run the club and guide the activity each week with the support of transition year students and students involved in the "Coiste Gaeilge" in the school.

The club will run every Monday evening from 4pm to 5.15pm beginning on Monday, February 24 in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Askea. It will run over eight weeks finishing up in early May.

The club will cost €30 for the term and places are limited so early booking is advisable by contacting Emma on 085 134 0047 or Bríde on 087 2857048.