Garda appeal after criminals target boiler house on Carlow/Kilkenny border

Gardaí are investigating after opportunist criminals targeted a boiler house on the Carlow/Kilkenny border.

The incident in Pollagh, Skeoughvosteen occurred between midday on Friday (February 7) and midday on Wednesday (February 12).

The glass panel on the door of the boiler house was smashed in order to gain entry. The heating oil tank was emptied a quantity of firewood was taken along with a jeep battery and four drums of hydraulic oil.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious persons in the area around that time is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 775000.