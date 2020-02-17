Scats Bouncing Castles celebrates 20 years in business with trip to Disneyland prize

Local business, Scats Bouncing Castles, is excited to announce that this year sees the company celebrating 20 years in business.

The Carlow Town business started out in the 2000 with just one bouncing castle, however over the years that number has grown significantly.

They now have a wide range to suit every occasion and event from Disco Domes and Slides to Obstacle Courses, Combi Units and even a Deluxe Wedding Bouncing Castle.

Eddie Brennan, of Scats Bouncing Castles, said: "It has been a great 20 years for the company; however, we would never have achieved it without the support of our loyal and amazing customers."

To celebrate 20 years in business they are launching a competition for a trip to Disneyland Paris on the Scats Bouncing Castles Facebook page.