Fr Flood Avenue estate in Carlow recognised for a social innovation scheme award
Amazing!
Fr Flood Avenue estate in north Carlow has been recognised for a social housing innovation scheme prize at the Local Authority Members' Association Awards recently.
Cllr Brian O'Donoghue said: "You may not know that I am the Carlow representative on the Local Authority Members' Association and I am thrilled to see the new estate has been recognised as a Bronze recipient for a social innovation scheme at the awards ceremony.
"The award is accepted by the local authority on behalf of the entire team who helped make Fr Flood Avenue a reality.
"I had the privilege of naming the new estate only three years ago and it’s wonderful to see it being recognised for its modern efficiencies."
