Environmental Film Festival to take place at VISUAL in Carlow Town with five screenings
VISUAL Centre in Carlow Town
County Carlow's Environmental Network are holding their very first Environmental Film Festival at VISUAL in Carlow Town with five screenings later this year.
The screenings are on from February 19 to May 20.
