Carlow Fire Services dealt with almost 40 call-outs last month 'with several chimney fires'
They do incredible work
File photo
Carlow Fire Services dealt with almost 40 call-outs last month "with several chimney fires" over the four weeks, the latest figures have revealed.
The County Fire Services received a total of 38 call-outs in January.
These varied from "several chimney fires, road traffic collision incidents, vehicle fires and ambulance assist calls.
There were 24 call-outs in the Carlow area, six in Bagenalstown, six in Tullow and two in Hacketstown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on