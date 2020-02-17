Carlow Fire Services dealt with almost 40 call-outs last month 'with several chimney fires'

They do incredible work

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Carlow Fire Services dealt with almost 40 call-outs last month "with several chimney fires" over the four weeks, the latest figures have revealed. 

The County Fire Services received a total of 38 call-outs in January.

These varied from "several chimney fires, road traffic collision incidents, vehicle fires and ambulance assist calls. 

There were 24 call-outs in the Carlow area, six in Bagenalstown, six in Tullow and two in Hacketstown. 