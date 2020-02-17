Retail unit with premium location in the heart of Carlow Town on sale for €150,000

A retail unit with a premium location in the heart of Carlow Town is on sale for €150,000.

The premises is offered for sale with a strong tenant and attractive yield.

It is long trading as a key cutting and fishing tackle supply store, with current tenants unaffected by proposed sale.

The unit is 958 sq.feet and offers 3.5 metres of frontage on to Tullow Street.

