Treat yourself! The brand new Ford Puma NOW available from Carlow's Dooley Motors

The brand new Ford Puma is NOW available from Dooley Motors at the Sleaty Road Roundabout in Carlow.

Engineered to help you get the most out of today's modern living.

With innovative "human-centric"design, bold SUV exterior styling, and a sophisticated hybrid powertrain, the Ford Puma doesn't seek your attention – it quietly demands it.

A good dilemma to have...selecting a colour is easy, but deciding is tricky.