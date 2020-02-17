Council gives green light to planning application for a bike hire facility in Carlow

Carlow County Council has given the green light to a planning application for a bike hire facility in St Mullins.

Emer and Martin O'Brien made the application for a change-of-use to part of the building known as The Lorry House to a bike hire facility.

It will include ancillary and associated site works as per plans and drawings submitted within the curtilage of the protected structure.

The local authority attached 13 conditions to their decision.