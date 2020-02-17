UPDATE: Former Carlow TD Pat Deering confirms he is vying for a seat in the Seanad

Former Carlow TD Pat Deering has confirmed he is vying for a seat in the Seanad.

The Fine Gael man has confirmed he is hoping to get a party nomination for the Agriculture panel.

He said "all going well" he will be running in the Seanad elections.

There are five panels in the Seanad – cultural and educational (5 seats), agricultural (11), labour (11), industrial and commercial (9), and administrative (7).

Each of these panels is split into a Nominating Bodies sub-panels and an Oireachtas sub-panel.

The former contains senators who were put forward by a range of organisations – everything from the Dental Council or the Agricultural Science Association to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The latter are put forward by at least four members of the outgoing Seanad and incoming Dáil.

These panels make up the bulk of the senators – 43 are elected in this manner.

They are voted on by members of incoming Dáil, the outgoing Seanad, and members of city and county councils – numbering roughly 1,000.

There are 60 seats in the Seanad.