Brownshill Link Road to be closed for two days this week for works on verge widening

The Brownshill Link Road will be closed for works between the Brownshill crossroads and its junction with the N80 at Walls Forge.

The works will commence on Wednesday, February 19 at 9.30am and are expected to be completed on Friday, February 21 at 4pm.

The detour route is via the N80 and Brownshill Avenue.

The Council are looking to complete verge widening in advance of resurfacing scheme.