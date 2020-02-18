Clonegal's Huntington Castle wins best breakfast prize at prestigious award ceremony
Well deserved!
Great news!
Clonegal's Huntington Castle has won a best breakfast prize at a prestigious award ceremony.
The 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards were announced on Monday at the InterContinental Dublin.
The Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.
Huntington Castle was crowned the winner in the Country House category.
Check out the full list of winners below:
GEORGINA CAMPBELL IRISH BREAKFAST AWARDS 2020
IRISH PRODUCER AWARDS
Meat: McCarthys of Kanturk, Kanturk, Co Cork
Eggs: Belview Eggs, Drogheda, Co Louth
Dairy: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
Fruit: The Apple Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary
Preserves: Filligans, Glenties, Co Donegal
IRISH BREAD AWARD
Rua Deli & Café, Castlebar, Co Mayo
IRISH BREAKFAST MENU
Hotel winner: Limerick Strand Hotel, Limerick
Highly commended: The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co Galway
Small stay winner: Lough Bishop House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath
Highly commended: Archways B&B, Rosslare, Co Wexford
5* HOTEL
Winner: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
Highly commended: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Co Clare
Highly commended: Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow
4* HOTEL
Winner: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
Highly commended: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare
Highly commended: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch, Co Clare
3* HOTEL
Winner: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff, Co Cork
Highly commended: The Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry
Highly commended: Stauntons on the Green, Dublin
COUNTRY HOUSE
Winner: Huntington Castle & Gardens, Clonegal, Co Carlow
Highly commended: Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Highly commended: Ardtara Country House, Upperlands, Co Derry
GUEST HOUSE
Winner: The Quay House, Clifden, Co Galway
Highly commended: Heatons House, Dingle, Co Kerry
Highly commended: Lancaster Lodge, Cork
B&B
Winner: Sheedy’s Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin, Co Clare
Highly commended: Danny Minnies, Annagry, Co. Donegal
Highly commended: The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin
VISITOR ATTRACTION
Winner: Hillsborough Castle Café, Hillsborough, Co Down
Highly commended: The Commons Café at MoLI, Dublin
Highly commended: Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place, Cork
SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo
BRUNCH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Winner: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Kilkenny
Runners up: Seasalt Café & Deli, Cobh, Co Cork; Kelly’s Kitchen, Newport, Co Mayo; Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim; Osta Café & Wine Bar, Sligo
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on