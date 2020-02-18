Clonegal's Huntington Castle wins best breakfast prize at prestigious award ceremony

Clonegal's Huntington Castle has won a best breakfast prize at a prestigious award ceremony.

The 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards were announced on Monday at the InterContinental Dublin.

The Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike.

Huntington Castle was crowned the winner in the Country House category.

Check out the full list of winners below:

GEORGINA CAMPBELL IRISH BREAKFAST AWARDS 2020

IRISH PRODUCER AWARDS

Meat: McCarthys of Kanturk, Kanturk, Co Cork

Eggs: Belview Eggs, Drogheda, Co Louth

Dairy: The Little Milk Company, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Fruit: The Apple Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary

Preserves: Filligans, Glenties, Co Donegal

IRISH BREAD AWARD

Rua Deli & Café, Castlebar, Co Mayo

IRISH BREAKFAST MENU

Hotel winner: Limerick Strand Hotel, Limerick

Highly commended: The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co Galway

Small stay winner: Lough Bishop House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath

Highly commended: Archways B&B, Rosslare, Co Wexford

5* HOTEL

Winner: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Highly commended: Trump International Golf Links & Hotel, Doonbeg, Co Clare

Highly commended: Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

4* HOTEL

Winner: Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Highly commended: Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Highly commended: Vaughan Lodge, Lahinch, Co Clare

3* HOTEL

Winner: Eccles Hotel, Glengarriff, Co Cork

Highly commended: The Killeen House Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry

Highly commended: Stauntons on the Green, Dublin

COUNTRY HOUSE

Winner: Huntington Castle & Gardens, Clonegal, Co Carlow

Highly commended: Ashley Park House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Highly commended: Ardtara Country House, Upperlands, Co Derry

GUEST HOUSE

Winner: The Quay House, Clifden, Co Galway

Highly commended: Heatons House, Dingle, Co Kerry

Highly commended: Lancaster Lodge, Cork

B&B

Winner: Sheedy’s Doolin Boutique B&B, Doolin, Co Clare

Highly commended: Danny Minnies, Annagry, Co. Donegal

Highly commended: The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin

VISITOR ATTRACTION

Winner: Hillsborough Castle Café, Hillsborough, Co Down

Highly commended: The Commons Café at MoLI, Dublin

Highly commended: Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place, Cork

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo

BRUNCH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Kilkenny

Runners up: Seasalt Café & Deli, Cobh, Co Cork; Kelly’s Kitchen, Newport, Co Mayo; Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim; Osta Café & Wine Bar, Sligo