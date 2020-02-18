Carlow Scout Troop in Bagenalstown receives €500 donation from Aldi's store staff

The 2nd Carlow Scout Troop, Bagenalstown has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi's Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi's store team in the town.

The €500 grant was presented to Carol Clarke from the 2nd Carlow Scout Troop, Bagenalstown by Amanda Salter, Aldi Bagenalstown's "Charity Champion".

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Lukasz Osinski, Aldi Bagenalstown store manager, said: "We are proud to have chosen the 2nd Carlow Scout Troop to support.

"It's a great cause, which offers young people the opportunity to take part in adventure and social activities such as hiking, camping, and meeting other young people.

"They're work really makes a huge difference to the lives of young people in Carlow.

"Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution."