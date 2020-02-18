PICTURE: Teddy bear placed on bridge in Carlow as part of effort to help vulnerable people

A teddy bear has been placed on a bridge near the bus park in Carlow Town next to a number of posters which are offering help to vulnerable people.

The bear is there in the hope that if someone is contemplating suicide that they will see the light and it might distract them enough to see the Pieta House numbers and contact someone for help.

Liz Bolger put the teddy bear and the posters on the bridge and said: "Hopefully it would help someone in their hour of need.

"I hope to get more around the town."

What do you think? Check out the picture below: