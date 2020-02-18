Industrial site in Carlow - boasting almost 25,000 square feet - on sale for €120,000

Site 6, Barrowside Business Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Carlow

An industrial site in Carlow Town - boasting almost 25,000 square feet - is on sale for €120,000.

This prime commercial site extends to 0.57 acres in a very central town location adjacent to the Inner Relief Road and many prominent businesses.

The site is serviced and in close proximity to main routes for commuting. 

To view the full ad, click here. 