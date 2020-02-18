Industrial site in Carlow - boasting almost 25,000 square feet - on sale for €120,000
Site 6, Barrowside Business Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Carlow
An industrial site in Carlow Town - boasting almost 25,000 square feet - is on sale for €120,000.
This prime commercial site extends to 0.57 acres in a very central town location adjacent to the Inner Relief Road and many prominent businesses.
The site is serviced and in close proximity to main routes for commuting.
