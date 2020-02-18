Planning lodged for riding school stables and horse riding arena in north Carlow

Planning has been lodged for riding school stables and a horse riding arena in north Carlow.

The application is for new agricultural buildings to include a new indoor horse riding arena, riding school stables, private breeding yard stables and walker at Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Carlow.

The applicant is Aoife Osborne.

The planning permission also looks for toilet facilities with a waste water treatment unit and percolation area, private well, widening of existing site entrance and all associated site works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on April 8.