Carlow company wins big at the national weddingsonline awards

A Carlow company has won big at the national weddingsonline awards held in The Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim on Monday night.

Pictured receiving their award for Dress Cleaning and Alterations Supplier of the Year was Stephen O'Connor of Bridal Gown Cleaning, also pictured was Jonathan Bryans (Commercial Director, weddingsonline) and Caroline Dunne (Wedding Advisor -weddingsonline).

Well done to the Bagenalstown based business!