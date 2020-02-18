NO CASH, NO PROBLEM! Bridge Cabs in Carlow getting you home for last 20 years

Bridge Cabs Carlow Ltd are a local taxi company based in Carlow Town and were established in 2000 serving the Carlow and Kildare areas.

All their drivers have many years experience driving taxis. Priding themselves on great quality service, Bridge Cabs Carlow strive to deliver the best for their customers.

They offer an excellent meet and greet service for Dublin Airport. Not only do they drop off/collect, they also assist their clients with handling luggage and check-in if required.

Monitoring flights in case of delays when provided with the guests name and flight number, you're sure to never be left waiting.

One of their drivers will be in the arrivals hall on time with a sign displaying the guests name and will bring the guests to their place of business or hotel.

Bridge Cabs have many corporate account holders in the area and do a lot of airport and hotel transfers for their corporate clients.

All of their cabs are fitted with a card terminal for debit/credit card payments, so you'll never be stuck when you're not carrying cash or are in a hurry to get somewhere and haven't time to get to an ATM.

If you are in need of a taxi, don't hesitate to contact Bridge Cabs on 059 91 70777

You can also visit their website - www.bridgecabscarlow.ie

